Where is Aliyah? Her status for the WWE Draft 2023 seemingly revealed

Aliyah is one of the few superstars who is suspected to miss out on the 2023 WWE Draft. The record-setter for the fastest win in a match has had a start-and-stop career so far, and her disappearance from television seems ominous for her career.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been absent since the September 12 episode of RAW, during which she dropped the gold to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Despite being sidelined due to multiple injuries, the superstar revealed that she has been cleared to wrestle since October. The Arab-Canadian wrestler posted several tweets expressing her frustration a few months ago.

WWE clearly has no plans for Aliyah's return. A recent report clarified that her name was never discussed in creative meetings, even though the WWE Draft 2023 is on the horizon. There have been no updates about her comeback, and the youngster, despite having an active social media presence, hasn't revealed anything regarding the situation.

She did congratulate her former partner, Raquel Rodriguez, after her Women's Tag Team Title victory with Liv Morgan against Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Fans promptly suggested a jealousy angle that sees the 3:17 record-holder square off against Morgan if she returns to wrestling soon.

In another potentially disappointing update, Aliyah wasn't featured in the WWE Draft 2023 graphic. She may have to wait for the foreseeable future. It was surprising how the youngster had a lengthy run in NXT before being pitted on SmackDown, but the company failed to develop plans for her.

What has Aliyah been up to since her WWE disappearance?

The real-life Nhooph Al-Areebi is an adept equestrian. She often posts videos of herself pulling off stunts while horse riding. During her break from wrestling, she has taken to her hobby and was recently seen at the World Equestrian Center.

The 28-year-old also promoted her debut in WWE 2K23. Her character has an overall rating of 76. 2022 was an above-average year for the high-flyer compared to the multitude of losses she suffered on NXT. She participated in the Women's Rumble for the first time, broke a long-standing record, and bagged a title.

Aliyah's run as a Tag Team Champion lasted only two weeks. It remains to be seen how the promotion manages to solve its issues in developing the Arab-Canadian into a megastar.

