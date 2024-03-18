Where can Indian fans watch all WWE shows during WrestleMania 40 week? Full schedule with date and start times explored 

WWE Fans are of over the moon with WrestleMania 40 approaching at lightning speed. We still have a couple of live shows of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT before arriving at The Grandest Stage of All. The only WWE RAW left before the premium live event is on March 18th, 2024.

Coming to the WWE live shows that are happening during the WrestleMania 40 weekend, we have all the information WWE fans sitting in India need to know so they do not miss anything at all!

WrestleMania 40 weekend telecast schedule:

Saturday 6th April, 2024:

5:30 AM: WWE SmackDown

Post-SmackDown: WWE Hall of Fame 2024*.

9:30 PM: NXT Stand & Deliver.

Sunday 7th April, 2024:

2:30 AM: WrestleMania 40 Day 1 Kick-Off

4:30 AM: Day 1 main show.

Post-WrestleMania Day 1: Extraaa Dhamaal Day 1

Monday 8th April, 2024:

2:30 AM: WrestleMania 40 Day 2 Kick-Off

4:30 AM: Day 2 main show

Post-WrestleMania Day 2: Extraaa Dhamaal Day 2

Tuesday 9th April, 2024:

5:30 AM: WWE RAW after Mania

Wednesday 10th April, 2024:

5:30 AM: WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Fallout

WWE fans in India can see all the shows listed above on Sony Sports Network.

Sony Sports 1 SD & HD in English. Sony Sports 3 SD & HD in Hindi. Sony Sports 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu.

*However, WWE Hall of Fame 2024 will only be broadcast in English on Sony Sports 1.

Unlike for international fans, Sony Sports Network is the ultimate home for everything WWE for fans in India. Everything ranging from premium live events to live shows to Hall of Ceremonies are broadcast live for the fans!

WrestleMania 40 comes with The Rock's in-ring return

We all know this story, but it's good to recap why The Rock came back and why he is changing the landscape of WWE all over again.

The Most Electrifying Man returned to WWE to save The Show of Shows, and fans were convinced he was taking Cody Rhodes's main event spot on Night 2 against Roman Reigns. However, with The American Nightmare switching his decision, The Great One is now main-eventing Day 1.

He will finally return to the WWE ring as Roman Reigns' tag team partner against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He has given interesting stipulations for Night 2 based on the results of Night 1 and has put Cody Rhodes on notice!