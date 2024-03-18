Where can WWE fans watch WrestleMania 40 in India? Date, start time, match card, live streaming details and more

WrestleMania 40 is one more weekend away, and it's time to get all the details about where to watch it. It really saves last-minute panicking and research! The region we talk about in this article is India.

For WWE fans in India, here is everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch The Show of Shows!

DATE: April 7th (Sunday) and April 8th (Monday).

TIME: This year, the kick-off show will begin at 2:30 AM and the main show will commence at 4:30 AM. The kick-off show and main show will begin one hour earlier than usual for WrestleMania fans in India.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS: WrestleMania 40 will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Ten Sports 3 SD & HD in Hindi, and Sony Ten Sports 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu.

ONLINE STREAMING DETAILS: Fans can also watch the event on SonyLIV, however, a subscription to WWE Network will need to be purchased.

WATCH MORE: Fans should gear up for Extraaa Dhamaal for both days that will follow the event on Sony Sports Network. The show will be host to a WWE Legend or WWE Superstar, but the names are yet to be declared.

Updated WrestleMania 40 match card

As of writing this, the WrestleMania 40 match card has almost taken shape. The upcoming RAW and SmackDown episodes will determine the teams that will participate in the 6-pack tag team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Night 1 main-event: The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins to decide the stipulation for the Night 2 main-event.

Night 2 main-event: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Other matches on the card are as follows:

IYO Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship.

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

The Judgment Day vs. 5 Other Tag Teams for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso.

WrestleMania 40 is supposed to be the biggest one in the event's history. Fans are already counting the days until the premium live event!