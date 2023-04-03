Where was Cody Rhodes when Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship?

Cody Rhodes was released from WWE on May 22, 2016, after reported creative differences with the hierarchy. He decided to move into other promotions to continue wrestling and later established himself as a major star outside of the company.

While Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since August 30, 2022, The American Nightmare was also putting in the work during his absence from WWE. Rhodes entered multiple other promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and ROH, where he met The Elite, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks. He was able to win the ROH World Championship in 2017. However, at the time of Reigns winning the Universal Title in 2020, Rhodes was coming off an AEW TNT Title reign, losing to Brodie Lee on August 13, 2020.

Cody Rhodes' newfound friendships became a key factor in creating the alternative wrestling product, AEW, with Tony Khan. In 2019, Cody Rhodes signed with the company as a talent as well as Executive Vice President alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Later on, in 2022, the American Nightmare would leave the company after his three-year contract due to personal reasons. At WrestleMania 38, he made a surprise appearance to defeat Seth Rollins, announcing his return to WWE after six long years.

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame Cody Rhodes is amazing because he is simultaneously the best example of why a wrestler should sometimes voluntarily leave WWE and the best example of why a wrestler should sometimes return to it. Cody Rhodes is amazing because he is simultaneously the best example of why a wrestler should sometimes voluntarily leave WWE and the best example of why a wrestler should sometimes return to it.

Since then, Rhodes' has been pushing forward in his dream of becoming a champion, however, The Head of the Table continues to stand in his way.

What's next for Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 39?

During this weekend's Show of Shows, The Tribal Chief retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a grueling matchup.

Already by Reigns' side at the start of the battle were Wiseman Paul Heyman as well as Solo Sikoa as they continued to lurk on the outside of the ring. Throughout the match, the Bloodline member took any chance possible to handicap Rhodes and give his Tribal Chief the upper hand.

During a crucial part of the fight, Sikoa was able to hit Rhodes with a Samoan Spike, ultimately stunning him before Reigns continued with a spear. After The American Nightmare's loss, there is speculation on whether a possible feud could arise between him and Solo Sikoa after the latter cost Rhodes his dream of winning the world championship.

The two wrestlers have faced each other in a singles match once before. On the last episode of RAW earlier this week before Mania weekend, Cody Rhodes picked up a huge victory against Sikoa, ending his undefeated streak.

