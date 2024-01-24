Where did Dwayne Johnson meet his ex-wife Dany Garcia? Exploring The Rock's past

Many are aware of Dwayne Johnson's current wife, Lauren Hashian, as both of them would often post about each other on social media. However, she was not The Rock's first partner, but Dany Garcia. Although they already separated, the former couple maintained a strong and professional bond.

Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, met at the University of Miami in the early 1990s. In a previous Instagram post, the WWE star revealed they met at the university's weight room since the women's crew team back then trained at the same place as the football players.

Dwayne Johnson and Dany got married on May 3, 1997, and welcomed a daughter, Simone (aka Ava on NXT), on August 14, 2001. They announced their separation on June 1, 2007, and their divorce was finalized in May 2008. Despite this, they remained close, and Dany serves as Johnson's business partner and manager.

As for Garcia, she is the founder of GSTQ and the CEO of The Garcia Companies and TGC Management. She oversees Teremana Tequila, Athleticon, Voss, Salt & Straw, ZOA Energy, and much more. She also co-founded Seven Bucks Production. She married Dave Rienzi in 2014, a bodybuilder and the Chief Health and Fitness Brand Officer of The Garcia Companies.

Why did The Rock and Dany Garcia separate?

The Rock and Dany with their current partners.

From the looks of it, Dany and Dwayne Johnson had a good connection before, during, and after their marriage. As it turns out, the positive aura of their connection was solely for professional reasons only.

Speaking with Oprah Winfrey in 2020, The Rock shared that he and Dany did not have a messy breakup. Dwayne shared that they divorced because marriage wasn't in their cards, but they realized that they have the same passion for business.

"It was just one of those things where it wasn't an ugly divorce. It was just... marriage wasn't in our cards," he said. "Great friends. Marriage wasn't in our cards, but we both had an appetite for business and to accomplish things. And we thought, well, what if we continued to do business together?"

How does Dany Garcia feel being Dwayne Johnson's business partner?

Dany revealed in an interview with Marie Claire that she has always been comfortable talking to The Rock's agents in the past. When they finally began working together professionally, she had to overcome some judgments and become comfortable with their situation. Dany then revealed how she would respond to those who questioned their relationship.

"I had to become very comfortable, very quickly, with creating a new paradigm: 'Yes, I am his manager. Yes, we were once married. Now, let's go build sh*t together.'"

It's fortunate to see that although the marriage between The Rock and Dany did not work out, they still managed to connect in different areas and maintain a good relationship.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.