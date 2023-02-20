Who is Dany Garcia? All you need to know about the XFL co-owner and Dwayne Johnson's ex-wife

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most successful figures in Hollywood and Sports Entertainment, and Dany Garcia's role is a major factor in this. Despite being divorced in the past, the two have maintained a peaceful and professional relationship.

Dany Garcia is mainly a businesswoman, CEO, and producer. She graduated from the University of Miami, the place where she also met The Rock. The former couple married in 1997 and finalized their divorce in 2008. Despite this, impressive success regarding their business ventures followed.

The 54-year-old is the owner of The Garcia Companies and TGC Management. Some of her ventures include Teremana Tequila, Athleticon, Project Rock Collection at Under Armour, ZOA Energy, and more.

Dany also co-founded the production company Seven Bucks Productions alongside Dwayne Johnson. Some of the films under the company include Hobbs and Shaw, Red Notice, Black Adam, Baywatch, and more. The former couple also co-owns the XFL.

The CEO also has multiple achievements as a film producer. In 2009, she produced a documentary called Racing Dreams which was named the Best Documentary at the 2009 Tribeca Film Festival. Some of her other projects include Theater of War and Lovely, Still.

Carolina Teague @carolinateague_



@XFL2023 @XFLBrahmas @Sports2NiteTX #XFL2023 #XFLBRAHMAS I asked XFL owner Dany Garcia ( @DanyGarciaCo ) what it means for the San Antonio community to support the XFL with a big crowd on opening day. This was her response: I asked XFL owner Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) what it means for the San Antonio community to support the XFL with a big crowd on opening day. This was her response:@XFL2023 @XFLBrahmas @Sports2NiteTX #XFL2023 #XFLBRAHMAS https://t.co/TzcbJP2Ndz

Dany Garcia proved that she is more than Dwayne Johnson's ex-wife. Fortunately, not only did they remain in a professional role, but they found their own partners as well. Dany married Dave Rienzi in 2014, while Dwayne Johnson married Lauren Hashian in 2019.

The reason why Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson separated in 2007

The WWE star and award-winning film producer remained in a relationship for quite a while, even having one daughter during their time together. Still, it looks like their past roles with each other are not the most accurate.

In a past interview, Dwayne Johnson revealed that marriage wasn't something for them. However, they remained friends and decided to pursue business together instead.

"It was just one of those things where it wasn't an ugly divorce. It was just... marriage wasn't in our cards," he said. "Great friends. Marriage wasn't in our cards, but we both had an appetite for business and to accomplish things. And we thought, well, what if we continued to do business together?"

GO ‘CANES! @83_87_89_91_01 Congratulations to alumni Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson on their rousing success this weekend with the XFL! Congratulations to alumni Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson on their rousing success this weekend with the XFL! https://t.co/aqv0dkAtHI

In 2008, Garcia transitioned from finance to begin managing The Rock's career. Years later, she also served as his global strategic advisor.

The Hollywood actor and the co-owner of the XFL proved that they are much better friends and business partners.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes