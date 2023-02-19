Dany Garcia's net worth: How much is the XFL co-owner worth in 2023?

Dany Garcia is a businesswoman, film producer, and IFBB professional bodybuilder from the United States.

She used to manage the career of her ex-husband Dwayne Johnson. Garcia co-founded Seven Bucks Productions in 2012 and has since produced several films starring Johnson. She is also the co-owner of XFL, which she purchased along with Johnson after Vince McMahon filed for bankruptcy.

Dwayne Johnson has known Dany Garcia for a considerable amount of time. Despite being apart for more than 10 years, the two have a close friendship and work together in business.

Garcia worked in finance before managing and producing films for her ex-husband. The two were married from 1997 to 2007. Together, they have a daughter who was born in 2001. They separated in 2007 but decided to keep their business relationship intact.

Dany Garcia's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million as of 2023. She has earned this through her many years of dedication to the consulting and production industries.

Apart from being a successful movie producer, Garcia is the founder of many multi-million dollar companies and ventures. She is also the CEO and chair of The Garcia Companies and TGC Management, where she oversees a portfolio of business, entertainment, and food brands such as TGC Management, Teremana Tequila, Athleticon, the Project Rock Collection at Under Armour, VOSS, Atom Tickets, Salt & Straw, ZOA Energy, and Acorns.

She also serves as the XFL's chairperson and co-owner. Russ Brandon serves as the president of the XFL, while Stamford, Connecticut, serves as its base of operations.

Garcia received the National Hispanic Media Coalition's Outstanding Film Producer Impact Award in 2020. She was named to The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Women in Entertainment Power 100 List and made the Variety 500 list in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. She was chosen for the 2016 and 2018 editions of Variety's Power of Women Report.

She was also included on several other lists, including Adweek's Most Powerful Women in Sports 2020, Inc. Female Entrepreneurs 100, Success Magazine's Top 25 Most Influential Leaders of 2022, Create & Cultivate's 100, and Entrepreneur's Women of Influence 2022 lists.

