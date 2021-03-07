Where is former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane now?

A look at Kairi Sane's WWE Career.

Kairi Sane is one of the most talented Japanese Superstars in WWE history. She enjoyed a moderately successful 4-year stint with WWE before leaving the company in 2020.

She was the winner of the first-ever Mae Young Classic Tournament in 2017. From there, she moved to WWE NXT, where she enjoyed a spectacular reign as Women's Champion. Kairi Sane also had a very compelling feud with the Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler, for the NXT Women's title.

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀 — KAIRI SANE⚓️カイリ・セイン (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

She got called up to the main roster in 2019, where she aligned herself with the 'Empress of Tomorrow', Asuka. Their team was known as the Kabuki Warriors. It was a pretty entertaining duo that went on for almost a year. However, their pairing abruptly ended in July 2020, when the 'Pirate Princess' decided to go back to Japan.

Why did Kairi Sane leave the WWE?

Kairi was very popular among the WWE Universe.

The reason behind Kairi's sudden departure from WWE was her ambition to have a happy married life with her husband. The couple got married in February 2020. The rumors of Sane's exit from the company first came out in the summer of 2020. It didn't take long for those reports to come true.

At that time, The Kabuki Warriors were feuding with the 'Golden Role Models', Bayley and Sasha Banks. Initially, WWE planned a 'retirement angle' for Kairi Sane. However, the idea later got shelved by the RAW creative team.

She made her last WWE appearance on the 20th July episode of Monday Night RAW. She was then written off T.V. after suffering a sneak backstage assault from Bayley.

Where is Kairi Sane Now?

Kairi against Becky Lynch.

Currently, Sane has taken up the role of Brand Ambassador for WWE in Japan. She also trains other Japanese athletes who aspire to become future WWE superstars.

Kairi recently contacted WWE officials in Japan to request the company let her start wrestling again for the renowned Japanese women's promotion, Stardom. Unfortunately, the two parties couldn't come to terms with each other. Thus, the proposal was rejected by the WWE.

Greeting from Japan!!

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane here.

I have moved back to Japan and will still train and support WWE from here.💪🏻 https://t.co/hpUd6I21Vh — KAIRI SANE⚓️カイリ・セイン (@KairiSaneWWE) October 2, 2020

Although Sane's return looks highly unlikely at this point, the Pirate Princess coming back for another voyage could be an exciting prospect down the line WWE.