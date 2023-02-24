Where did the name Uncle Howdy come from in WWE? Potential 40-year-old roots

Uncle Howdy's origin story is shrouded in mystery for the WWE Universe. The masked figure first appeared on television after Extreme Rules PLE last year and has since been a source of intrigue. Speculations continue to pour in on Twitter about the reason for such a unique name to this day.

Companion to Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy's real identity is unknown. However, he has been integral to the character development of the SmackDown Superstar. The demonic entity helped Wyatt explore his darkest depths, thereby facilitating a vengeance story where a meek Bray transforms into an indestructible machine.

The Uncle Howdy character in WWE has a fascinating 40-year-old story attached to it. According to reports, the gimmick was inspired by a character named Captain Howdy from the 1983 film, Hysterical. WWE incorporated ideas for the cryptic mask from the American comedy film before tweaking their version of Howdy with a supernatural twist.

Captain Howdy was played by star Richard Kiel. Infamous for his role as Jaws in James Bond movies, Kiel is a dead sea captain whose mistress lingers on as a spirit in search of her long-lost love. The horror movie spoof directed by Golden Globe Award winner Chris Bearde features Bill Hudson in the lead role.

Who is Uncle Howdy in WWE?

It is the question on everyone's minds since Bray Wyatt returned to the squared circle. Some fans believe the entity to be a personification of Wyatt's demonic roots. Other conspiracy theorists believe the bearded Uncle has its own dreadful motives and identity.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that Howdy is separate from Wyatt. It was earlier speculated to be a dual act on Bray's part. Various indie names such as Tyler Bateman and Vincent Marseglia have been linked to Uncle Howdy, but the most solid conclusion involves Wyatt's own brother.

Ahead of the January 9 edition of RAW, it was reported that Bo Dallas was seen backstage. The former WWE star hasn't been involved with the promotion since 2021. This seemingly confirmed Dallas to be the one behind the mystery gimmick.

There have also been speculations that two people are portraying Uncle Howdy in WWE. Eagle-eyed fans spotted differences in the mask and the color of eyes between the person who appears in the vignettes and in the ring. The former character targets Alexa Bliss to unleash her dark side while the latter assists Bray Wyatt in his wrestling goals.

