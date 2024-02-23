Where is Nia Jax from? Know about the WWE star's ethnicity

Nia Jax is just one of the many WWE top stars who will be in action at the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. Not only will she go against a champion, but a star from the country she will perform in, Australia. As it turns out, the RAW star isn't much different from her opponent, Rhea Ripley.

For those unaware, Nia Jax is from was born on May 29, 1984, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. She is of Australian and Samoan descent and the second cousin once removed of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. She later lived in San Diego, California.

Although the 39-year-old's Australian roots aren't much known compared to her Samoan ones, she still ensures they won't be forgotten. In the past, WWE called Rhea Ripley the first-ever female Australian Champion in the company, and Jax was quick to call out the company over it. This was because Nia won the RAW Women's Championship in 2018, while The Eradicator became the Women's World Champion in 2023.

As seen above, Jax takes pride in her Australian roots, but that wasn't the case this time around for Elimination Chamber. During the event's press event, she noted that while she was born in Australia, she was grateful her parents left the "wasteland."

What advice did Rhea Ripley have for Nia Jax ahead of their title match on WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth?

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax have been engaged in a physical feud ahead of Elimination Chamber.

The Eradicator has continuously proven her strength and dominance in WWE even before becoming the champion. Despite having an equally dominant opponent this weekend, the champion is not scared.

A few days ago, on an episode of WWE's The Bump, Ripley advised Jax to just simply run and never look back. The champion stated that due to the challenger's continuous attacks, the former has only gotten angrier. Rhea warned Nia that once they were in the ring together, the latter wouldn't be able to leave.

Will Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax main event Elimination Chamber: Perth?

Rhea and Nia won't be the only Australian stars featured in the upcoming premium live event in Perth this weekend. Grason Waller will host his famous "The Grayson Waller Effect" talk show with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as the special guests. And it was recently revealed that Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae will battle The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Titles. However, it will be the Women's World Championship match that will main event the show.

It will be interesting to see what the 39-year-old has in store for her upcoming match in her home country.

