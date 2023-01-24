Where is Roman Reigns' wife Galina Becker from?

Roman Reigns' wife, Galina Becker, is someone that the WWE SmackDown star met before he made it to the Stamford-based promotion, or even became a professional wrestler at all.

The Tribal Chief has been married for eight years now to his wife Galina, whom he met in 2005 while attending the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. The two were active in sports, the former in football while the latter in track and field. However, it looks like the two have a lot more similarities as well.

The WWE star was born in Pensacola, Florida, on May 25, 1985. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' wife Galina Becker was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 11, 1987. According to reports, the couple and their five kids continue to reside in Tampa, Florida.

Roman Reigns and his wife welcomed their first child, Joelle Anoa'i (also known as Jojo) in 2008. Their family grew as they welcomed twins in the following years, their first twin boys being born in 2016 and another in 2020. They officially got married in December 2014 at Disney's Castaway Cay.

The WWE schedule of Roman Reigns strengthens his relationship with his wife Galina Becker

It's evident that the appearances of The Tribal Chief in recent times have lessened. Currently, he only appears in a few segments and his matches are mostly during Premium Live Events and for title matches. However, it looks like this is something the SmackDown star is thankful for.

In a past interview on the Today Show, The Head of the Table shared how working less allowed him to spend more time with his family and how his relationship has gotten even stronger.

"When you have that many kids, you really have to have a schedule and just try to get everything in line and you're just kind of treating it like a business because there's just so many of them and you have to try to delegate and give them all as much attention as possible. So it's been great, you know, my schedule shifted around a little bit so I have a lot more time at home now and I can feel that relationship strengthening and those bonds are getting better and better so it's a very blessed situation."

From the looks of it, Roman Reigns' relationship with his wife Galina Becker is still going strong despite their schedules as professionals and parents.

