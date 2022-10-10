Where is WWE RAW tonight?

The season premiere of WWE RAW on October 10, 2022, is highly anticipated by fans. Besides the long-awaited D-Generation X reunion and various matches, it will also play host to all the fallout from this year's Extreme Rules.

The recently concluded Premium Live Event featured a title change in the SmackDown women's division, but not for RAW, as Bianca Belair retained the women's championship against Bayley despite the interference of Damage CTRL. It will also be interesting to see what Edge's next step will be after a brutal ending to his "I Quit" match against Finn Balor. In addition, the reaction of Seth Rollins after his loss to Matt Riddle during their Fight Pit match.

The October 10, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Just like last week's SmackDown season premiere, Triple H will appear on the show, but this time around, he will be joined by Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac to celebrate D-Generation X's 25th Anniversary.

What can fans expect on the October 10, 2022, episode of WWE RAW?

D-Generation X's reunion is already an exciting affair for fans, but the upcoming edition of RAW will feature exciting match-ups and another high-profile appearance.

Besides DX, The Bloodline will also appear at the season premiere of the Monday brand. Joining Roman Reigns are The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman. It will be interesting to hear what The Tribal Chief will say ahead of his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Additionally, if he will address the return of one of his former opponents, Bray Wyatt.

Fresh out of yesterday's main event, Rollins is set for a United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley. Fans can only wait and see if The Visionary will be able to overcome his recent loss and finally win his match against The All-Mighty.

The October 10 edition of WWE RAW will also feature a match between former teammates Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory. After weeks of trading insults and attacks, Mr. Money in the Bank will finally get his hands on Gargano.

Which match are you most excited about in the upcoming WWE RAW? Do you think any additional surprises are in-line? Share your thoughts below!

