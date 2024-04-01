Where is WWE RAW episode 1610? (April 1, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will mark the brand's final episode before the much-awaited WrestleMania XL event and deliver exciting matches and big-time appearances.

The April 1, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will emanate from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The venue has a maximum capacity of up to 17,700 and is the home of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

Barclays Center has hosted several editions of RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, and more. It was also the location of multiple premium live events like TLC 2012, SummerSlam 2018, and Survivor Series 2021.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Timing and Venue

City: Brooklyn, New York

Venue/Arena: Barclays Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans could see the action live by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster. However, the show is sold out as of this writing, and only verified resale is available. A single ticket ranges from $190 to $1,287. Meanwhile, two tickets range from $174 to $2,683.

What to expect from the final RAW before WrestleMania XL?

As of this writing, three matches are set for the upcoming episode of the red show. Moreover, several top names will be making appearances in Brooklyn.

The only singles bout advertised for tonight is a rematch between Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed. With WrestleMania XL inching closer, it would be interesting to see if Zayn could gain momentum before his Intercontinental Title clash against Gunther.

One of the significant bouts set for the premium live event this weekend is the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Some competitors in the contest will be on the same side tonight.

Tonight on WWE RAW, New Day and DIY will team up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. The women's division will also feature a tag team match.

Candice LeRae has been on a hot streak on the red show. But her questionable character change hasn't gone down well with Indi Hartwell. Tonight, the duo will team up against Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins came to the aid of Jey Uso when he was attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa last week on WWE RAW. However, The Rock blindsided The American Nightmare. On last week's SmackDown, it was revealed that Roman Reigns ordered The Great One to attack Rhodes.

On the upcoming episode of the red show, The Bloodline will likely come face-to-face with its rivals. Interestingly, another top name reported to appear tonight is CM Punk. Will The Second City Saint confront the Samoan faction? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

