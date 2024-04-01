WWE legend must return after 734 days at WrestleMania to have a segment with two stars Triple H may remove from the card

WrestleMania is only days away, but Triple H could still make major changes for the upcoming major WWE event. While some stars could still be added to the card, some might also have a different agenda than originally planned.

Last week on SmackDown, Grayson Waller defeated the Street Profits to qualify for the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. However, reports emerged that the duo could be removed from the match. If this is the case, Triple H could have them fill up for another spot in the card, which could even involve Stone Cold Steve Austin.

It was recently reported that the company is planning a "mystery slot" for the event, which could involve John Cena or another superstar. If Triple H is indeed planning to remove the SmackDown duo from their match, they could instead replace it with a Grayson Waller Effect segment.

During the bit, Austin and Grayson could state they were much more important than the match, and instead of competing, they would host a segment where they were going to talk about each other. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin could interrupt them.

It has been rumored that The Rattlesnake could be one of the stars to appear at the event, and he could do so by appearing in the segment. He has a history with Austin; both men crossed paths at WrestleMania 38 after Theory's match with Pat McAfee.

On the other hand, the Hall of Famer could feel disrespected over Grayson drinking beer from his shoes instead of directly from the can, a reference to his time at the Elimination Chamber. However, Waller could also stand and watch while his partner gets attacked, like what he did at the Australia Premium Live Event.

How else is Stone Cold Steve Austin rumored to get involved at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Stone Cold's latest WWE television appearance was on the second night of WrestleMania 38

After last week's Monday Night RAW episode, many fans became certain that Stone Cold was one of the superstars who could return to WrestleMania after the company dropped a supposed Easter egg.

At the closing moments of RAW, The Rock was seen delivering a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes at the backstage parking lot of the arena. Some of the stars highlighted during their exchange were Steve and John Cena's faces on the production truck.

With The Rock now involved in The Bloodline's storyline, it's possible that The Rattlesnake could be involved in Rhodes vs. Reigns, given his history with The Brahma Bull. Also, Cena and Roman are no strangers to each other.

What does Triple H have in store for the final WWE RAW before WrestleMania?

As of this writing, two tag team matches are scheduled for the April 1, 2024, episode of RAW. It will also be filled with major appearances from The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and much more.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what else Triple H and the rest of WWE have in store for this year's WrestleMania event.

Poll : Do you think Stone Cold Steve Austin would appear at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion