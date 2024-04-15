Where is WWE RAW episode 1612? (April 15, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW has several exciting and high-stakes matches, appearances, and a long-awaited return.

The April 15, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It has a maximum capacity of up to 21,100 and is the home of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens.

The Bell Centre has been the location of several shows from the Stamford-based promotion. It was the location of the 1997 Survivor Series, 2003 No Way Out, and 2009 Breaking Point. The last time WWE was in tonight's location was for the 2023 Elimination Chamber.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Timing and Venue

City: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Venue/Arena: Bell Centre

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans could watch tonight's episode live by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster Canada. A single ticket ranges from 32.75 Canadian Dollars to 1,400. On the other hand, the price of two tickets ranges from 32.75 Canadian Dollars to 58.50.

What to expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW?

The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in Bell Centre, Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This time around, it will be the hometown hero who will walk in as champion.

Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL against Gunther. For his first challenger for the title, he will face Chad Gable, who helped the train the Canadian star leading up to his title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Two single and tag team matches are also set for tonight's episode. Jey Uso will battle Finn Balor while Andrade will go head-to-head with Dominik Mysterio. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will go against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven while Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will go against Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was attacked last week by Liv Morgan backstage. For the upcoming WWE RAW, The Eradicator will address her partner turned rival.

Another champion who will be set to appear tonight is Cody Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion has been present in the RAW and SmackDown episodes after WrestleMania last week. Tonight, it would be interesting to see what else he will address.

Finally, tonight's WWE RAW will also see the long-awaited return of Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior was last seen in August last year after facing Edge (AKA Adam Copeland). It would be interesting to see what is in store for his return.

