Where is WWE RAW episode 1615? (May 6, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will feature the build-up to the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event and the fallout of Backlash France.

The May 6, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will take place at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It has a maximum capacity of up to 20,500 seats and has hosted several editions of SmackDown, Superstars, Main Event, and more over the years.

XL Center was also the location of the 1990 Survivor Series, WrestleMania XI, 2000 No Way Out, 2004 Vengeance, and the 2019 Money in the Bank Premium Live Events. The last time the Stamford-based promotion held a show at the venue was on June 8, 2023.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Timing and Venue

City: Hartford, Connecticut

Venue/Arena: XL Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who want to watch the action live can do so by purchasing tickets from Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $36.50 to $354. Two tickets range from $36.50 up to $655.89.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW?

As of this writing, eight matches are scheduled for the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. They are all first-round bouts of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. The high-profile event will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia event on May 25, 2024.

The men's division will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor, Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio, Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov, and Gunther vs. Sheamus. Meanwhile, matches in the women's division will include Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile, Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka, and IYO SKY vs. Natalya.

WWE will also lock its rosters on tonight's Monday Night RAW after the conclusion of the 2024 Draft. It will be interesting to see many new faces making their first official appearances as part of the red brand's roster.

At Backlash France, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after defeating The Kabuki Warriors. Will the new champions appear on tonight's show to potentially confront their challengers? Only time will tell.