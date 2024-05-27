Where is WWE RAW episode 1618? (May 27, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will return to the United States after an action-packed event in Saudi Arabia for the King and Queen of the Ring show. However, it looks like the action won't stop anytime soon.

The May 27, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will be held at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. It has a maximum capacity of up to 9,500 and is the home of the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Since the arena was only opened in February 2022, not many WWE events have taken place at this location. Before tonight's show, only two events from the Stamford-based promotion took place here: the June 26, 2023, episode of RAW, and the June 29, 2023, episode of Main Event.

Enmarket Arena was also the initial location for NXT Battleground on May 26, but the company rescheduled it to June 9, and it will be held at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada

WWE Monday Night RAW: Timing and Venue

City: Savannah, Georgia

Venue/Arena: Enmarket Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who want to catch the action live can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $25 to $800. Two tickets range from $25 to $500.

What to expect for the first Monday Night RAW after King and Queen of the Ring 2024?

A lot happened this past weekend in Saudi Arabia for the King and Queen of the Ring event. Aside from crowning the titular roles, new champions also emerged during the event.

One of the WWE RAW champions who was in action last weekend is Becky Lynch, who put the Women's World Championship on the line against Liv Morgan. Towards the end of the match, Dominik Mysterio "accidentally" helped the challenger defeat The Man. However, it looks like the former champion is not done yet, as she has mentioned the rematch clause she might use on tonight's episode.

Another champion in action in Saudi Arabia was Sami Zayn. He defended the Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable. Although the champion came out on top, it's safe to assume that more challengers are waiting for him.

Only one match is advertised for tonight, which is between Braun Strowman and JD McDonagh. However, fans can also expect that this year's King and Queen of the Ring winners, Gunther and Nia Jax respectively, could make an appearance.

