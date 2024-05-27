RAW Preview: Possibly big twist involving The Judgment Day, major face turn finally set to happen? (27th May, 2024)

Welcome to the RAW after King & Queen of the Ring Preview. The big show in Jeddah saw a whopping five main card matches, but ones that had extremely important consequences - especially on the red brand's side of things.

Not only this, but we only have three weeks left until Clash at the Castle in Scotland, which means that the WWE Superstars will only have a few weeks in the United States before flying across the world again.

This week's episode of RAW hasn't had many matches announced, but it's going to be a big one regardless. Last week alone, new number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles were confirmed as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark picked up a huge win.

Waiting for them are the Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, who will likely be making the trip to the red brand soon.

Apart from that, here's what you need to look forward to in what's going to be an action-packed episode this Monday:

#5. The new face of Monday Nights

Liv Morgan had her moment in Jeddah, but with a big question mark over her win

Liv Morgan needed to win more than anybody else at WWE King & Queen of the Ring. She was going on a lot about deserving to be Women's World Champion in the weeks leading up to the event, with some fans labeling her bitter.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio made the trip to Saudi Arabia and told Liv Morgan in advance that he only flew across the world to prevent her from winning Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship.

Just to remind people, Liv Morgan injured Rhea Ripley on RAW last month, directly leading to her vacating the title. Dominik Mysterio slid a steel chair for Becky Lynch to use, only for his timing to backfire as Liv Morgan used the steel chair to her advantage while the referee was distracted.

This directly led to Liv Morgan becoming Women's World Champion, and Dominik Mysterio got a verbal beatdown from Becky Lynch backstage after the match.

However, considering that Dominik Mysterio was once spotted coming out of a backstage room with Liv Morgan, as well as a couple of subtle social media activities involving the two, there has been some speculation that there could be foul play.

If Dominik Mysterio is exposed as having actually helped Liv Morgan, then he could receive a shocking boot from The Judgment Day.

#4. Is Chad Gable still in the hunt for gold?

Chad Gable was on the receiving end of a brutal clothesline from Alpha Academy member Otis at King & Queen of the Ring 2024. It was a clear-cut tease of a face turn, but one that was acknowledged as "accidental".

Regardless, Otis' accident directly led to Sami Zayn hitting the Helluva Kick on "Big" Bronson Reed - giving him the win to retain the Intercontinental Title.

Because Chad Gable wasn't pinned, he could still be in the mix for gold. But tonight, we will undoubtedly see him berate Otis, who he normally praises and insults within hours of each other.

Could tonight be the night we finally see Otis snap and cement his face turn on RAW?

#3. JD McDonagh to finally face Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has been a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor were unsuccessful in winning the World Tag Team Championship from The Awesome Truth last week on RAW. Braun Strowman made sure to nullify the presence of Carlito, and the returning Monster of all Monsters has been a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day.

For some odd reason, JD McDonagh has been singled out as the man who has to take care of Strowman, which is likely Damian Priest and Finn Balor throwing him under the bus.

Either way, JD McDonagh has the chance to take care of Strowman, but in all likelihood, that isn't going to happen tonight on RAW.

#2. Gunther enters RAW as the King General

Gunther has almost secured a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam, but not just yet

RAW's Gunther has gone from Ring General to King General. After defeating Randy Orton controversially in the King of the Ring finals, he was handed the crown by Triple H.

It was pointed out from one of the camera angles in the replay that Randy Orton's shoulders were up. It wasn't a matter of 'if' or anything as such. His shoulders were up, and the pin should not have counted.

However, the match is done, and the outcome remains. Triple H addressed the issue and teased a rematch between Gunther and Randy Orton. So, while Gunther may have earned a SummerSlam title shot, it looks like it isn't fully his just yet.

Could Randy Orton appear on RAW to set up a rematch?

#1. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre are on a collision course

Triple H announced at King & Queen of the Ring that Drew McIntyre was medically cleared to compete again following his recent injury and will have a World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

It was confirmed because Damian Priest previously accepted Drew McIntyre's challenge for a World Championship match on RAW. Now that The Scottish Warrior is clear, he will be focused on his homecoming and reclaiming the title he lost from a man who he calls a "transitional champion".

Priest has now been the World Heavyweight Champion for almost two months, and he has proven to be worthy of his spot. But that worthiness will be tested in a few weeks. Until then, we will see the two verbally collide in the ring on RAW.

