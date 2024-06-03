Where is WWE RAW episode 1619? (June 3, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Several matches have been announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Fans should also not miss out on the show, as it will continue the build-up to Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

The June 3, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will take place at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. It is the home of the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears and has a capacity of up to 12,500.

Several WWE RAW and SmackDown shows have taken place at the venue. It also hosted Unforgiven 2003. The last time the Stamford-based promotion held a show at GIANT Center was on September 1, 2023.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Timing and Venue

City: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Venue/Arena: GIANT Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who want to catch the action live can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $30 to $233, while two tickets will cost $30 to $396.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW?

Two singles matches have been confirmed for the upcoming edition of RAW. The company will also showcase a tag team bout on the program.

Two teams that will face off tonight are The New Day and Authors of Pain from The Final Testament. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will lock horns with Akam and Rezar. Amid his growing interest in Kingston and Woods, Karrion Kross may also make his presence felt during the bout.

Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser will be in action tonight on WWE RAW. The tension between the two grew after the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. They even engaged in a brawl last week.

Damian Priest will be in action at Clash at the Castle on June 15. Before the title bout, he will have to face Rey Mysterio tonight. During the Hall of Famer's match against Carlito last week, Priest got involved and attacked the LWO leader and Dragon Lee.

Finally, Liv Morgan will appear on tonight's episode. The Women's World Champion left many fans and stars in shock last week by defeating Becky Lynch to retain the title and kissing Dominik Mysterio.

