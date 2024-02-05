Where is WWE RAW Season 32 Episode 6? (February 5, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is an episode fans should not miss. A celebration is set for the upcoming show, along with four matches, one being a title bout in the women's division.

The February 5, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will occur at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The arena has a maximum capacity of up to 22,000 and is the home of the NHL's St. Louis Blues.

Several weekly shows from RAW, SmackDown, ECW, Main Event, and more have occurred at tonight's location. It was also the home of several Premium Live Events like the 1998 Survivor Series, 2012 Royal Rumble, 2014 Survivor Series, 2017 Money in the Bank, and more. The last time WWE held an event at the Enterprise Center was the October 6, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue/Arena: Enterprise Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $30 up to $500. A bundle of two tickets ranges from $30 up to $426.

What to expect from tonight's Monday Night RAW episode?

The first activity tonight is Gunther celebrating 600 days as Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General has become the longest-reigning IC titleholder in the company's history.

On tonight's WWE RAW, it would be interesting to see if his celebration would get interrupted.

A singles match set for tonight is The Miz vs. JD McDonagh. The former has been feuding with The Judgment Day since the beginning of this year and has also reformed his partnership with R-Truth, but Truth has also been adamant about joining the stable. The A-lister already defeated JD on the January 8 episode, and he would aim for an encore tonight.

A mixed tag team match is also set for the upcoming WWE RAW episode. Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa are set to represent Alpha Academy against their rivals The Viking Raiders, which will be represented by Ivar and Valhalla. Weeks ago on the flagship show, Akira scored a surprising victory against Ivar with the help of Maxxine, but Ivar got redemption last week as he defeated Chad Gable in a singles match.

The Kabuki Warriors are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW tonight. They will face a couple of familiar faces in the form of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a rematch after defeating them for the titles on SmackDown's January 26 episode.

Expand Tweet

Finally, it was recently announced that The American Nightmare will lock horns with Shinsuke Nakamura in a bull rope match. This came after Shinsuke attacked Cody backstage after their WWE live event match in Tennessee.

