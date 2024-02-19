Where is WWE RAW Season 32 Episode 8? (February 19, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will mark the final episode of the red brand before the long-awaited Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. Still, the action won't halter, as several exciting matches are planned for tonight.

The February 19, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It has a maximum capacity of 18,900 and is the home of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks.

Several weekly shows from RAW, SmackDown, Superstars, 205 Live, and more have occurred in tonight's arena. It was also the venue of the 1999 Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 2000, and WrestleMania 1999. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in tonight's arena was for the September 16, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Anaheim, California

Venue/Arena: Honda Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

Five matches are advertised for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode. One will determine who will appear at the upcoming Premium Live Event, while another is for a championship.

One major singles match is between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. Both men crossed paths when The American Nightmare almost selected to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, and it looks like the hatred between them hasn't simmered down even with Rhodes already picking Roman Reigns for this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jey Uso will attempt to win his first solo championship tonight on WWE RAW as he faces Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Both men have engaged in a heated rivalry since the beginning of this year, and it remains to be seen if The Ring General's 600-plus day reign as champion will end tonight.

Another singles match set for tonight is between Chad Gable and Ivar. Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders have been feuding for a while now, and it will be interesting to see if tonight will mark the final time they face each other.

A last-chance battle royal to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber is set for tonight. The match will feature Michin, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, and Zelina Vega. It will be interesting to see who will join Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Tiffany Stratton this weekend.

An Eight-Man Tag Team match is also scheduled for tonight's WWE RAW. R-Truth, The Miz, and DIY will compete against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.