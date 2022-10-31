Where is WWE RAW tonight?

We are all set for the Halloween edition of WWE RAW. It is also the last stop for the red-brand before Crown Jewel 2022. The upcoming premium live event will take place at Mrsool Park on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The live telecast of WWE Raw airs on Monday evenings on the USA Network from 8:00–11:00 PM EST. In Australia, the live show will be telecast on Fox8 from 10 AM - 1 PM AEST. Fans in India can watch WWE RAW live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD at 5:30 AM.

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, U.S. The premier sports and entertainment venue is best known as home to the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars. With a seating capacity of over 20000, the arena has hosted multiple events, including gymnastics, bull riding and skating.

AAC has also hosted WWE events which include weekly shows as well as pay-per-views. It has been the platform for Survivor Series 2003, Night of Champions 2008, Hell in a Cell 2010 and 2014, TLC 2016, WWE Great Balls of Fire, and NXT Stand & Deliver 2022. The Undertaker's Hall of Fame ceremony in April added to its rich history.

Many noteworthy moments occurred at the American Airlines Center. Triple H defeated John Cena to retain his WWE Championship in an interpromotional match in 2008. Kane got the better of his storyline brother at Hell in a Cell 2010 while The Undertaker was resurrected after being buried alive by Vince McMahon at Survivor Series 2003. It was the beginning of his legendary run as The DeadMan.

Events to watch out for on the next episode of WWE RAW

The Halloween edition of WWE RAW is expected to be a huge event. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to appear and some brilliant matches are also on the card.

Matt Riddle will take on Otis in a Trick or Street Fight. Riddle saved Elias from an attack by Otis & Chad Gable last Monday and the company is continuing the story. Meanwhile, Nikki Cross will face Bianca Belair in a non-title match. Both Nikki and Happy Corbin are being backed by the company after some terrible runs in the past few years.

Expect major shenanigans between The Bloodline and Brawling Brutes before their tag team championship match at Crown Jewel. A similar case could be for Braun Strowman and Omos as the two monsters may collide inside the ring again before their showdown.

