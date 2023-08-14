Where is WWE RAW tonight? (August 14, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will feature a long-awaited rematch and a confrontation after last week's events. Fans should surely tune in as this year's Payback match card begins.

The August 14, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The arena was previously known as the MTS Centre and Bell MTS Place. It has a maximum capacity of around 17,000 for concerts.

Only three WWE events have been held in the location so far. RAW on February 24, 2020, Main Event on February 26, 2020, then SmackDown in September 2022.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Venue/Arena: Canada Life Centre

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who wish to watch the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. Per the site, the lowest single ticket cost is 29.75 Canadian Dollars and could go up to 187.22 Canadian Dollars.

What could fans expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode?

Last week on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, they were attacked by The Judgment Day. The former rivals put their history behind them and agreed to team up with Sami Zayn to take on the stable.

Before the six-man tag match could happen, Zayn was attacked backstage by JD McDonagh. Shinsuke Nakamura stepped in instead and successfully partnered with the former rivals. However, The King of Strong Style attacked The Visionary after their bout.

Tonight, Shinsuke will address his actions against the World Heavyweight Champion. It would be interesting to see if a feud between both men could form quite soon, especially for the championship.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch are two stars who have been feuding since earlier this year. The Hall of Famer and The Man finally clashed heads at Night of Champions, but Zoey Stark appeared and helped Stratus to victory.

In tonight's episode of WWE RAW, a rematch is finally scheduled. However, with Stark still in the picture, it might be hard for Big Time Becks to pick up the win.

Expand Tweet

With the Payback Premium Live Event looming, it would be interesting to see what other feuds could begin starting on Monday Night RAW. Fans should definitely expect more thrilling action and surprises tonight.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here