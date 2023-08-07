Where is WWE RAW tonight? (August 7, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is the fallout episode of the exhilarating SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Although some feuds ended, this opened the door for more storylines to begin.

The August 7, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The arena is the home of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA's Minnesota Lynx. It has a capacity of up to 20,000.

The Stamford-based promotion has hosted multiple weekly shows and Premium Live Events in tonight's location. SummerSlam in 1999, Judgment Day in 2005, Elimination Chamber in 2014, TLC in 2017, and 2019. The last time a WWE show was held at Target Center was the June 17, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue/Arena: Target Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who wish to watch the action live can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster. Per the site, a single ticket can cost anywhere from $38 up to $374.

What should fans expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW?

One feud that was not present at SummerSlam 2023 was Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus. Both women have been feuding since April of this year, but the Stamford-based promotion decided to schedule their rematch for next week's episode instead. Tonight, fans could see both women get physical again before their planned face-off.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar concluded their feud at SummerSlam with The American Nightmare getting the victory and respect of The Beast. It will be interesting to see who will cross paths with Rhodes at WWE RAW now.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey's personal feud also concluded with the former getting the upper hand. With a massive victory over a top star, it would be interesting to see what will happen with The Queen of Spades now.

Gunther remains the Intercontinental Champion after defeating Drew McIntyre. The Ring General could receive an offer of a rematch, or he will receive a new offer from Chad Gable. The duo had a match on a previous episode of WWE RAW, and the Alpha Academy member has continued to put his sights on the champion.

Finn Balor unsuccessfully claimed Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, and The Prince may have already blamed Damian Priest's involvement for the loss. It would be interesting to see the standing of The Judgment Day after what transpired at SummerSlam.

It would be interesting to see what the fallout of SummerSlam will bring on tonight's WWE RAW episode.

