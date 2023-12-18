Where is WWE RAW tonight? (December 18, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature exciting title matches, thrilling segments, and the final live show of the brand this year in preparation for the holidays.

The December 18, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The arena has a maximum capacity of up to 16,980 and is the home of the AHL's Iowa Wild and the NBA G League's Iowa Barnstormers.

Several weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion have occurred in tonight's arena. Their most recent venture to Wells Fargo Arena was for the June 9, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Des Moines, Iowa

Venue/Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $189. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets ranges from $45 to $372.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW show?

WWE's Tag Team division is booked for the upcoming Monday Night RAW. First, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter again. The former champions scored two wins during the Monday show in the past few weeks, and they're looking to extend their victory streak tonight.

The men's Tag Team division will also be in action tonight. The Creed Brothers came out on top during a Gauntlet match weeks ago. The former NXT duo have already defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. They're looking to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest tonight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

The Miz will also be in action on WWE RAW. Many stars, including The A-Lister, have tried to dethrone Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. After the latter insisted last week on another shot, The Ring General agreed but stated that it would be his opponent's last until a different champion is crowned.

A title match has been set for the first 2024 RAW episode between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, and the champion will address his challenger tonight. The latter has been chasing the title for a while, and he will finally get his shot soon. With the World Heavyweight Champion also thinking about CM Punk, it would be interesting to see if this would affect his performance.

Are you excited to catch RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments below.