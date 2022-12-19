Where is WWE RAW tonight? (December 19, 2022)

Tonight's upcoming episode of WWE RAW is scheduled to feature an exciting singles match that has been long overdue from the women's division, tag team action, a high-stakes ladder match, and more.

Last week's Monday Night show opened with an exciting Number one contender's match for the RAW Women's Championship between Bayley and Alexa Bliss, which the latter eventually won before seemingly getting possessed and nearly attacking the champion. Judgment Day picked up the win against The Street Profits with Akira Tozawa in a tag team match, another face-off between The Miz, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano, and a one-on-one match between Iyo Sky and Candice LeRae were all featured.

Elias also tried to form a partnership with Kevin Owens before his match against Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. The night ended with a shocking twist when Adam Pearce fired Bobby Lashley after his loss to Seth Rollins.

The continuation of feuds and more will be on the December 19, 2022, episode of WWE RAW, which will be held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The arena is also set to host the 30th anniversary of the Monday show next year, on January 30, 2023.

Which superstars are in action for tonight's episode of WWE RAW?

Three and a half years later, Becky Lynch and Bayley will once again face each other for a singles match on tonight's show. In the previous episode, The Man made her presence known to The Role Model before her match against Bliss. This time, the Damage CTRL member is set to seek revenge against her rival.

Street Profits, with Tozawa, came up short against The Judgment Day on last week's episode of WWE RAW. This time around, the former RAW Tag Team Champions are determined to change the outcome for tonight against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Still, it will be a tough match for the duo, as Judgment Day will have their backup ready and waiting at ringside.

The Miz attempted to steal his money back from Lumis last week, prompting Gargano to suggest a Winner Take All match wherein the former will match the same amount as he tried to steal. Not only will the A-Lister attempt to capture the prize while facing Lumis, but he will have to do so while it is suspended above the ring in a ladder match.

Not only that, but tonight's episode of WWE RAW might also feature the aftermath of Lashley's near firing by Adam Pearce and if Alexa continues to drop hints about her past persona while with The Fiend.

