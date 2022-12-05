Where is WWE RAW tonight? (December 5, 2022)

The upcoming WWE Monday Night RAW episode will feature a championship match and an exciting tournament hosted by a Hall of Famer. Fans should also expect the promotion to continue building for next year's Royal Rumble event.

Last week's episode of the Red brand kicked off with the recently returned Becky Lynch, who was later attacked by Damage CTRL, but the former was able to fend off her attackers. The first match of the night was also from the women's division between Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim, which led to a tag team match between The O.C. and The Judgment Day.

Other parts of the show included Kevin Owens interrupting the celebration of The Bloodline after their Survivor Series win, and Seth Rollins confronting new United States Champion Austin Theory in a segment. Meanwhile, Dexter Lumis officially became part of the RAW roster after defeating The Miz. The show ended with Owens gaining victory over Jey Uso in a one-on-one contest.

The action will continue on the December 5, 2022, episode of WWE RAW, which will be held at Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Superstars advertised for the event include Bianca Belair, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and more.

Which superstars are in action for tonight's episode of WWE RAW?

In last week's episode, The Usos received new challengers for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during a backstage confrontation. Newly formed duo Riddle and Elias were quick to confront the current champions for a title shot, which they agreed to quickly. With The Prizefighter now targeting the stable, it will be interesting to see if he will make an appearance during the title bout.

It was also announced that the upcoming WWE RAW would also host a high-stakes invitational poker tournament hosted by Hall of Famer JBL, who has been aligning himself with Baron Corbin. In the past, the new duo had an unpleasant encounter with Akira Tozawa in a game of poker and have since clashed paths with each other. For now, it looks like the aforementioned stars might meet once again in the ring.

After last week's attack, it's also possible that The A-Lister will appear on tonight's episode of WWE RAW to confront Johnny Gargano, and maybe even the newly signed Dexter Lumis. Some hints of Alexa Bliss' dark past might also emerge after last week's tease involving the logo of Bray Wyatt.

All of these matches, confrontations, and more are expected to occur on tonight's WWE RAW. Now that the promotion is also gearing up for Royal Rumble 2023, it looks like more feuds will be set up on the upcoming shows.

