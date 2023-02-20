Where is WWE RAW tonight? (Feb. 20, 2023): Location, time, match card, tickets, and more

Elimination Chamber is in the history books and it is now time for WWE RAW to pave the way for WrestleMania 39. New storylines will begin to take shape so fasten your seatbelts for some intriguing action.

The February 20, 2023 edition of WWE RAW will emanate from the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The Arena has been home to the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League (NHL) since 1996. They have hosted multiple ice hockey events, including the 2013 Women's World Hockey Championships.

Since 1997, the Canadian Tire Center often holds WWE’s flagship shows. The upcoming RAW episode will be the tenth time it has hosted a wrestling event. Due to its seating capacity, which is a maximum of around 18000 for hockey events, the stadium hasn’t been used for Premium Live Events.

Monday Night RAW: Timings and where to watch

For the United States, Monday Night RAW will be live on the USA Network and streamed on HULU at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 7 PM CT. Fans in India and Sri Lanka can catch the red brand in action live on Tuesday at 6:30 AM on Sony Sports Channels.

They can also subscribe to the Sony LIV app to gain access to the WWE Network, which is the global network for the promotion's shows.

Ticket information for the February 20, 2023, edition of WWE RAW

For those interested in watching the RAW action unfold from the arena, you can buy your tickets through TicketMaster. Prices vary from CA $36 to CA $190. An order processing fee of up to $3.90 will be added to each primary ticket order at checkout.

As reported by WrestleTix on February 9th, almost 6700 tickets were distributed, while 530 tickets remained for purchase. The upcoming WWE RAW is expected to be a full house. Fortunately, you can buy resale tickets via axs.com or koobit.com.

WWE RAW Match Card

Two spectacular matches are scheduled for the upcoming episode. Superstars Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler will have a high-voltage match to put an end to their animosity. Meanwhile, native Canadian Edge has a chance to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion.

Below is the current match card for Monday Night RAW:-

Austin Theory vs. Edge - United States Championship on the line

Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

Logan Paul is expected to pop up on WWE RAW to challenge Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair may call out the 2023 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner. Asuka was previously her partner but the situation has changed since the veteran star reverted to her aggressive roots from the NJPW days.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes