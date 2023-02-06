Where is WWE Raw tonight? (Feb 6, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets and more

The upcoming WWE RAW is going to be a spectacle. Three qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber event are set for the show alongside a much-awaited women's Steel Cage bout. Carmella will also return to in-ring action in tonight's edition of the flagship show.

The February 6, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will emanate from the Amway Center in Downtown Orlando, Florida. It is home to the Orlando Magic of the National Basketball Association and the Orlando Predators of the National Arena League.

The Amway Center has been the hub for professional wrestling since 2016. It hosted the annual Royal Rumble that year and was the site of NXT Takeover: Orlando in 2017. The arena was a huge part of the Thunderdome Era, so it would be great to see the live audience back in the mix.

WWE RAW will be telecast live on Peacock in the United States at 8 P.M. ET / 5 P.M. PT / 7 P.M. CT on Monday. Indian fans can catch the live action at 6:30 A.M. on Tuesday. Tune in to the WWE Network or Sony Sports channels.

You can buy tickets for the upcoming Monday Night RAW via Ticketmaster. Prices start from $20. The Amway Center usually holds around 15000 seats. Around 9300 seats are available for the wrestling event, though. According to reports by WrestleTix, three days ago, around 1000 tickets remained for the event.

WWE RAW Match Card for February 6, 2023

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



No more games.



Tomorrow, I show you and every other doubter out there that I’m still the top of the mountain. Nowhere to run anymore.No more games.Tomorrow, I show you and every other doubter out there that I’m still the top of the mountain. #WWERAW Nowhere to run anymore. No more games. Tomorrow, I show you and every other doubter out there that I’m still the top of the mountain. #WWERAW https://t.co/IptAR56ON6

The red brand will finally reveal the last participants for the Elimination Chamber matches this Monday. Two men's qualifying bouts and one women's qualifying bout are planned for the episode.

After a brief hiatus, WWE Superstar Carmella is going to make her return to the ring on the upcoming show. She is the favorite to win the Fatal-Four Way Qualifying Match against Piper Niven, Candice LeRae, and Mia 'Michin' Yim.

Regarding the men's division, Damian Priest will fight Angelo Dawkins in the first Qualifying Match. The second one will feature Montez Ford squaring off against Elias. It would be a huge advantage if both members of the Street Profits make it to the Premium Live Event on February 18.

WWE RAW's main event is probably going to be the Steel Cage Match between Bayley and Becky Lynch. The showdown was set for RAW is XXX but got postponed due to an assault by Damage CTRL on Lynch before the match could begin.

Poll : 0 votes