Where is WWE RAW tonight? (July 3, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The July 3, 2023, episode of WWE RAW features the fallout Money in the Bank and a title match. Although only one bout is advertised for tonight, many surprises and build-ups for SummerSlam could be on the way.

The July 3, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will emanate from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The venue has a 14,000 seating capacity and has previously hosted many shows of the Stamford-based promotion. Aside from the weekly shows, it was also the home of No Mercy (2003), No Way Out (2006), Backlash (2008), Extreme Rules (2010), and many more.

Monday Night RAW: Venue and timings

City: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue/Arena: CFG Bank Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans can watch the action live by purchasing their ticket via Ticketmaster. Currently, the cheapest available seats are listed for $20, while the most costly goes up to $340.

What can fans expect for the upcoming WWE RAW episode?

As mentioned above, only one match is advertised for the upcoming Monday show. Although Rhea Ripley was the only member of The Judgment Day who did not have a match at Money in the Bank, she is now slated for a major one tonight.

Rhea Ripley and Natalya will once again face each other for the Women's World Championship. The duo faced for the title earlier at Night of Champions, which ended in less than two minutes in favor of The Eradicator.

Their rematch was supposed to take place on the June 19 episode of WWE RAW, but the champion attacked the challenger ringside before it even began. This time, it's left to be seen if the result will remain the same or if a new champion is crowned.

While on the topic of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest was this year's Money in the Bank winner. The 40-year-old appeared during Finn Balor's match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The distraction caused the challenger to lose the match. A face-off ensued between The Judgment Day members, and fans may see the group's implosion tonight.

Two other groups did not see eye-to-eye during Money in the Bank, both in the women's division. Shayna Baszler betrayed Ronda Rousey, allowing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Ms. Money in the Bank 2023, Iyo Sky, won the briefcase after handcuffing fellow Damage CTRL member Bayley to Becky Lynch.

