Where is WWE Raw tonight? (March 20, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

WrestleMania spots are on the line as WWE RAW is about to roll out soon. Last week, it was announced that two Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Matches will be held at the Show of Shows. Only Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have etched their names for the women's match.

The March 20, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. A place for grand concerts, it hosted the Hotel California 2022 Tour of the Eagles. The Arena is home to the St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League but also holds basketball/boxing events.

The Enterprise Center has been an iconic spot for professional wrestling. Due to its seating capacity exceeding 20,000, it has staged multiple Premium Live Events, including 2017 Money in the Bank. The 1000-episode celebration of Monday Night RAW was also held in the arena.

Watch out for The Viper! The former Scottrade Center is in the hometown of multi-time world champion Randy Orton. Out of action since May 2022, the latest reports indicate that a return could be on the cards.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: St. Louis, Missouri.

Venue/Arena: Enterprise Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time.

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in witnessing WWE RAW live in action from the arena can book their seats via Ticketmaster. The show is nearly sold out, probably because Roman Reigns will return to the red brand after a long time. Ticket prices start at $20.

What to expect from the upcoming Monday Night RAW?

Cody Rhodes needs to be on guard tonight. The Tribal Chief will be in Missouri in an attempt to soften his opponent before the WrestleMania match. So far, both fighters have shown respect for each other and delayed a physical confrontation. Expect all hell to break loose tonight.

Omos got the better of Brock Lesnar last week. The Beast Incarnate will be looking to avenge the humiliating retreat he had to make. Suplexing The Nigerian Giant is a potential way to garner a huge pop from the audience and set the tone for the WrestleMania showdown.

Scheduled for the upcoming WWE RAW show is a non-title match between United States Champion Austin Theory and Montez Ford. The All-Day Theory pulverized Angelo Dawkins last week to plant doubts about a rift between the Street Profits. A similar case could happen tonight with Ford as the victim.

The "one-lucky punch" didn't work on Roman Reigns, but it did on Seth Rollins. Having knocked out The Visionary last week, Logan Paul will host an episode of IMPAULSIVE on WWE TV. What could Rollins have in store for The YouTuber? Time will tell.

