Where is WWE RAW tonight? (November 27, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature the fallout of Survivor Series this past weekend, along with the returns of major superstars and exciting matches.

The November 27, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will occur at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It has a maximum capacity of 20,000 and is the home of the NHL's Nashville Predators.

Several weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion have taken place at the location. It was also the home of the 2002 Judgment Day and 2014 Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The last time WWE was in the arena was for the January 5, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue/Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranged from $34.50 up to $678.53. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets ranges from $34.50 to $331.52.

What to expect for the Monday Night RAW episode after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames?

While no titles changed hands during the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, there were a couple of significant returns during the Men's WarGames Match and just before the show ended.

Randy Orton returned at the last minute to join Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso against The Judgment Day inside WarGames. It didn't take long for The American Nightmare's team to pick up the victory, but the surprises didn't end there.

Before the Chicago Premium Live Event ended, CM Punk made his grand return to the company since departing in 2014. While many fans in attendance and watching at home cheered on, Seth Rollins was seen to be furious and had to be held back. It would be interesting to see what the newly returned stars have in store for their first WWE RAW since their absence.

Several matches are also scheduled for tonight. Finn Balor and Damian Priest could see their new challengers for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, following a Tag Team Turmoil that occurs tonight. The New Day, The Creed Brothers, DIY, Alpha Academy, Indus Sher, and Imperium are set to compete.

The Women's Tag Team Champions are also scheduled to be in action tonight. Tegan Nox and Natalya won last week's four-way match and now have a chance to dethrone Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Another singles match scheduled for tonight's WWE RAW is Bronson Reed vs. Ivar. Both men engaged in a feud a few weeks back, which all began during the four-way match to determine the #1 contender of Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Following this, Reed cost Ivar his match against The Miz.

