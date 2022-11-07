Crown Jewel is now in the history books, which means that some new storylines could unfold on tonight's WWE RAW. Happy Corbin is expected to continue his new-found momentum alongside JBL, while The Nigerian Giant Omos will look forward to re-establishing his dominance on the red brand.

Kickstarting the road to Survivor Series WarGames, the November 7 edition of WWE RAW will emanate from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. It has hosted many entertainment events, including circuses and orchestras. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed their last elephant show at the location on May 1, 2016, a year before the circus closed.

Professional wrestling shows are common at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The first wrestling event to take place at the site was an episode of WCW Monday Nitro in January 2000. Diamond Dallas Page and Jeff Jarrett were part of the action, while Shane Helms (Hurricane) was featured twice in the broadcast.

The arena also played host to the 2007 WWE Draft, which was Chris Benoit's final WWE Monday Night RAW appearance. Mr. McMahon's controversial limo explosion angle was also filmed here on June 11. Mick Foley revealed more about the storyline in his podcast and implied how much he hated it.

The 900th episode of WWE Smackdown also emanated from the Mohegan Sun Arena. During the show, The Undertaker made a triumphant return after his showdown with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32. He threatened Team SmackDown, suggesting adverse consequences if they failed to win against Team RAW at Survivor Series. The blue brand eventually won the traditional multi-man elimination match.

Events to watch out for on the November 7, 2022, edition of WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were part of a controversial finish at Crown Jewel 2022. It resulted in a loss for the latter, although he dominated The Beast Incarnate throughout the match. Expect Lashley to call out Brock and issue a statement on his defeat on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Nikki Cross played an invaluable role in IYO SKY and Dakota Kai's title victory at Crown Jewel. Asuka and Alexa Bliss will undoubtedly be unhappy and challenge the former superhero to a fight. Bliss is expected to face off against Cross and possibly fuel rumors of Uncle Howdy's involvement on WWE RAW.

To deal with the 'Rhea Ripley problem,' AJ Styles could introduce a female member in his stable. Raquel Rodriguez is rumored to be involved, despite being a part of SmackDown. Could Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair be part of The O.C.'s rivalry with Judgment Day instead? Only time will tell.

