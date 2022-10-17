Where is WWE RAW tonight? (October 17, 2022)

The upcoming WWE RAW episode is one that fans should not miss out on, especially after last week's show. Not only will it feature action-packed matches but interesting returns from a few superstars.

The season premiere of WWE RAW started with The Bloodline and a confrontation between Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn that ended in a singles match. Brock Lesnar also returned and attacked Bobby Lashley before his US Championship match against Seth Rollins, which the latter won. Another return that occurred last week was from Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who aided AJ Styles against Judgment Day.

The continuation of the thrilling face-offs and returns will occur on the October 17, 2022, episode of WWE RAW at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The arena was also known as the Ford Center from 2002 up until 2010. The name was changed to Oklahoma City Arena from 2010 to 2011, then finally Chesapeake Energy Arena from 2011 to 2021.

What can fans expect on tonight's episode of WWE RAW?

After a heated confrontation on last week's episode of the Red brand, The Beast Incarnate is set to return tonight. Since he was also to blame for Lashley's title loss, another exchange between the two is possible.

After months away and being mostly replaced by Ezekiel, Elias is finally set to return to WWE. It will be interesting to see if he will address the fans about his younger brother or maybe Kevin Owens, especially after sending Zeke away on a stretcher.

The newly returned members of The O.C. are in action for tonight as they're set to face The Alpha Academy. Due to their clash with Finn Balor's stable, it might be possible they might be present for their duo's first match back in the company.

Seth Rollins is set to defend his United States Championship against Matt Riddle. The two stars have engaged in a heated rivalry that heavily involved their personal lives. It looks like they still have enough bad blood and it's possible tonight's match might not be their last.

Finally, The Miz faces Dexter Lumis after endless encounters and embarrassments in and out of the ring. However, the match between the two has a special stipulation. If the former NXT star defeats The A-Lister, he will receive a WWE RAW contract.

Tonight's match card is surely one fans would not want to miss. Now that Crown Jewel is also around the corner, matches for the Saudi Arabia event might even begin to be scheduled.

