Where is WWE RAW tonight? (October 2, 2023): Location, time, match card and more

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will serve as the final show for the red brand before Fastlane 2023. This go-home edition of the show provides the company with a final opportunity to make major developments in current storylines by announcing more matches for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

As of now, we have a Last Man Standing match which has officially been confirmed for the premium live event, where Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. However, tonight's edition of RAW is likely to set up more matches for Fastlane.

Cody Rhodes is advertised on the promotional poster for tonight's RAW.

The October 2, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 for hockey and 18,500 for basketball, concerts, and other events. The arena has earned the nickname "The Shark Tank" due to its primary tenant being the San Jose Sharks of the National Hockey League.

In this article, we will provide information about the location, time, match card and other related details for tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: San Jose, California

Venue/Arena: SAP Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

The tickets for the October 2, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Also, according to the latest report from WrestleTix, tonight's capacity is 9,513 from which 9,226 tickets have already been sold, and only 287 are still available.

What to expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode?

The company has announced two significant events for tonight's edition of the red brand. Jey Uso, who declined to join The Judgment Day, is scheduled to face Damian Priest in a singles bout on tonight's show. However, the match is likely to involve Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and other members of The Judgment Day due to last week's chaotic brawl.

Furthermore, a contract signing has been announced for tonight, where Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa will sign on the dotted line for their upcoming Intercontinental Championship match. The match is expected to take place either at Fastlane or the subsequent fallout show.

In addition, Becky Lynch will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox, after retaining her title at NXT No Mercy 2023. Seth Rollins and the King of Strong Style are also likely to intensify their buildup for their Last Man Standing match at Fastlane.

Overall, tonight's WWE RAW is sure to set up a few more more matches and storyline developments for the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

