Where is WWE RAW tonight? (September 25, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is scheduled to intensify the build-up for Fastlane 2023, two championship matches, and a couple of exciting segments.

The September 25, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will take place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It has a capacity of 11,000 and is the home of the AHL's Ontario Reign, the Major Arena Soccer League's Empire Strykers, and the NBA G League's Ontario Clippers.

The Stamford-based promotion has held multiple weekly shows in tonight's arena. The first was on the February 12, 2013, episode of Main Event. Their latest was on the October 15, 2021, episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Ontario, California

Venue/Arena: Toyota Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who want to watch the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $100 to $899. The latest report from WrestleTix states that tonight's capacity is 7,981. 7,979 tickets have already been sold, and only 11 are available.

What to expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode?

Cody Rhodes is set to open tonight's Monday Night RAW episode. It's still unknown what The American Nightmare will address during the segment, but it's possible that it could be his brewing alliance with Jey Uso.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre are also scheduled for a separate segment for tonight's RAW. The former will reveal when he plans to have a rematch with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, while the latter will be a special guest for MizTv.

Bronson Reed will also be in action tonight. Last week, he defeated Chad Gable, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to defeat all members of the Alpha Academy as he goes one-on-one with Otis.

Two title matches are scheduled for tonight's WWE RAW event. The Judgment Day will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Damian Priest and Finn Balor won the titles after defeating Owens and Zayn at Payback with the help of Dominik Mysterio. It will be seen if the champions can do it without Dom.

Finally, Dominik will defend the North American Championship against Dragon Lee. Although tonight will be the first time Lee will be on the main roster, he has already showcased his skills on the developmental brand. The challenger had previously pinned the champion when they faced a mixed tag team bout.

It remains to be seen if new champions will be crowned tonight on WWE RAW.