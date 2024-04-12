Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1286? (April 12, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature the fallout of WrestleMania 40. While some superstars failed at the grand spectacle, the event also crowned new champions.

The April 12, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in midtown Detroit, Michigan. Tonight's arena has a maximum capacity of up to 22,000 and is the home of the NHL's Detroit Red Wings and the NBA's Detroit Pistons.

Little Caesars Arena has hosted several shows for the Stamford-based promotions throughout the years. It was also the location of the 2017 Hell in a Cell, several episodes of RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, and 205 Live. The last time WWE was in tonight's arena was for the January 20, 2023 episode of the Friday show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live could purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $77 to $1,269 while two tickets are $75-$2000.

What happened to the WWE SmackDown stars who performed at WrestleMania XL?

WrestleMania XL featured stars from both RAW and SmackDown brands. The Monday and Friday night shows both crowned new champions.

One of the new champions coming out of The Grandest Stage of Them All was Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The duo competed in the Six-Pack ladder match for the Undisputed Tag Team gold, and they were the first team to emerge with titles and dethrone The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see who will be their first challengers.

Bayley is another superstar who walked home with gold after the weekend in Philadelphia. After a grueling and intense match with former stablemate IYO SKY, it will be interesting to see what is next for the Women's Champion Bayley.

While many new champions were crowned at the event, some retained their gold. One of them was Logan Paul, who retained the United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. While The Maverick has been performing well in the ring, it took a lot to ensure he secured the win.

Other victors at 'Mania were Rey Mysterio and Andrade against Legado Del Fantasma, then the trio of Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill against The Kabuki Warriors and Dakota Kai.

Another thing fans could look out for on tonight's episode is the future of The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso lost against Jey Uso and Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes. Now that a new champion is crowned, it will be interesting to see what will transpire on WWE SmackDown's concerning the Samoan faction's future.

