Roman Reigns replaced, massive debut & more - 5 things that could happen with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown tonight

The hype for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is massive as one of the biggest questions heading into the show is what The Bloodline's next move is. The heel faction suffered its biggest setback at WrestleMania XL after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns and The Rock, the two leading figures in The Bloodline, will be away from WWE programming for the foreseeable future, so it will be interesting to see which direction the group heads in now.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at five things that could potentially happen with The Bloodline on SmackDown tonight.

#5. Paul Heyman denounces Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL embarrassed The Bloodline and it will probably lead to severe consequences for him.

The elders of the Anoa'i family may order the removal of Reigns as The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman may officially announce it tonight on SmackDown. Reigns could be replaced by Solo Sikoa as The Tribal Chief because the Tribal Heir will be the most significant Bloodline member present on WWE TV in the coming months.

Sikoa replacing Reigns as The Tribal Chief has been hinted at in the past, and it may finally be time for The Enforcer's crowning. This potential angle could also lead to Reigns turning babyface when he returns.

#4. Jacob Fatu signs with WWE SmackDown and joins The Bloodline

The Bloodline becoming deeper and stronger is another major possibility for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. With only Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso set to represent the group in the coming months, WWE could potentially bring Jacob Fatu on the blue brand to support his family.

Fatu, who is the cousin of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, reportedly signed with WWE recently. It is rumored that he confirmed the news of his signing to some people himself and was also spotted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during WrestleMania XL weekend.

The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion would want to avenge the embarrassment that his family went through at WrestleMania XL, so he may go on a rampage on his potential debut.

#3. The Bloodline attacks Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes not only finished his story at WrestleMania XL, but he also ended The Bloodline's dominance in WWE by taking Roman Reigns' place at the top of the mountain.

The Bloodline may want payback from The American Nightmare, so the group could attack him on SmackDown tonight. This could lead to a match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Backlash in France next month.

#2. Jimmy Uso is removed from The Bloodline

Roman Reigns was not the only one who suffered a loss at WrestleMania XL as Jimmy Uso also failed to represent what The Bloodline stands for.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion was supposed to put Jey Uso in his place for defying The Bloodline, but he ended up losing to his twin brother at The Show of Shows. He also failed to protect Reigns from suffering a loss at the hands of Cody Rhodes.

Jimmy's failure probably displeased the elders of The Bloodline, which is why he may be kicked out of the group on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

#1. Tama Tonga arrives in WWE

Tama Tonga parted ways with New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year and is rumored to join WWE soon. With a new era beginning in the Stamford-based promotion after WrestleMania XL, Tonga could show up to make a statement on WWE SmackDown tonight.

The 41-year-old veteran is the nephew and adopted son of WWE legend Haku. This could lead to him joining The Bloodline on the blue brand tonight.

Tonga also has a history with Cody Rhodes from their time in the Bullet Club. The two did not see eye to eye in the past, so Tonga could help The Bloodline take The American Nightmare out tonight.

