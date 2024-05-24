Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1292? (May 24, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be a special show as it will be the go-home show before the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Much more is expected to happen on this edition of SmackDown to build anticipation for the upcoming event.

The May 24, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia, the same location for tomorrow's King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Tonight's location has hosted several WWE events throughout the years. It was the location of the 2022 Elimination Chamber and the 2023 Night of Champions. It has a capacity of around 35,000 to 40,000.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Venue: Jeddah, Super Dome

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time. However, since it will take place in an international show, some countries will watch a taped episode instead of live, read more here.

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who want to watch WWE SmackDown live tonight can avail of the tickets through WeBook.com, a site advertised by the Jeddah Super Dome themselves. The starting price of a ticket is 45 SAR (Saudi Riyal).

What to know about the WWE SmackDown show before the King and Queen of the Ring event?

As of this writing, four matches are set for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown and one interesting segment.

One star who hasn't had the best luck on the Friday show is AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has endured several losses both in championship and non-title matches. Recently, he failed to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Tonight, he is scheduled to meet Nick Aldis.

The final qualifying matches for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament will also occur tonight. On RAW's side, Lyra Valkyria and Gunther will advance tomorrow in Saudi Arabia, and SmackDown is about to determine who will represent the brand.

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax will battle Bianca Belair for the women's division while the men's division will see a clash between Randy Orton and Tama Tonga. It will be interesting to see who will be a couple of steps closer to a championship match on SummerSlam.

Speaking about Tama Tonga, the rest of The Bloodline will also be in action. The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, will battle Tonga Loa and Solo Sikoa. Additionally, Chelsea Green and the Women's Champion will engage in a singles match.