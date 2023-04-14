Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (April 14, 2023): Location, time, tickets, and more

The upcoming WWE SmackDown is slated to be an action-packed program. Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are expected to continue their feud with The Bloodline along with Matt Riddle in the mix. Moreover, a former two-time Intercontinental Champion will make his return after several months of absence.

The April 14, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The over 15,000-seater arena is the home venue for Nebraska's state high school basketball tournaments. It has also held concerts, NBA games, and UFC events, among other sports.

The Pinnacle Bank Arena has held WWE shows since 2014. It last hosted an episode of SmackDown on April 23, 2019. Shinsuke Nakamura, who will return tonight, failed to beat Kofi Kingston that day. It would be surreal to see both of them back in action, but chances are unlikely due to Kingston's injury.

Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Lincoln, Nebraska,

Venue/Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Tickets for the next WWE SmackDown show can be bought via TicketMaster. Prices range from $20 to over $110. Resale tickets are also available, although they are a tad costlier than the standard ones.

What to expect from the April 14, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown?

Shinsuke Nakamura will return to WWE SmackDown television tonight for the first time in 2023. He has massive momentum by his side after his match against WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta on the Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year's event. Now that Gunther has seemingly ended his program with Sheamus, the King of Strong Style could be booked against the Intercontinental Champion next.

Matt Riddle is appearing on both RAW and SmackDown to give a thorough beating to Solo Sikoa. On the recent Monday Night episode, he saved Kevin Owens from an onslaught by The Bloodline. Could he issue a challenge to Sikoa for Backlash? The rivalry is speculated to head that way. It would be great to see Solo back in action on the premium live events.

Following his victory over Rey Mysterio, LA Knight is scheduled for a singles match against Xavier Woods. The Defiant One is reeking of charisma, so he could get the better of his opponent. In fact, he could be part of some huge plans following his victory on WWE SmackDown. More on that here.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes