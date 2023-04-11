Why does Matt Riddle hate The Bloodline? Reason for the WWE RAW star joining Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle is proving to be a major problem for The Bloodline's dominance. The Original Bro has been quick to the rescue for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, thwarting any attempts by The Usos to punish the reigning Tag Team Champions.

Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens but wanted to further humiliate his opponent to close out tonight's RAW. The Usos joined him to lay a post-match beatdown on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Escalating the brawl, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle arrived on the scene and sent The Ones packing. Riddle's return last week has massively shifted the odds toward the crowd favorites.

Matt Riddle's vendetta on The Bloodline is due to an angle dating back to the December 5 episode of WWE RAW. The Original Bro teamed up with Kevin Owens in a losing cause against The Usos, after which Solo Sikoa injured the star through a brutal beatdown. It was announced on SmackDown that he would be out of action for six weeks, but the hiatus proved to be longer.

The Original Bro was shelved for almost four months as he failed to clear WWE's wellness policy. Sikoa wrote Matt off-screen so that he could go to rehab. The RAW Tag Team Champion returned on April 3, 2023, episode of RAW, taking out The Miz, before assisting Sami Zayn on SmackDown. Given that he is appearing on both brands, it seems that the creative has major plans for him.

Matt Riddle has been a constant thorn in The Bloodline's side since he and Randy Orton dropped the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos last year. He tried to avenge his partner by defeating Roman Reigns but ended up losing the opportunity to challenge the world champion ever again.

The feud culminated in The Bloodline's favor, but Riddle is back to dishing out more beatings to The Ones.

WWE RAW: Matt Riddle was set to fight The Miz but got involved with The Bloodline instead

Tonight would have marked Matt Riddle's return to in-ring action. He was advertised to fight The Miz following a brawl last week on WWE RAW. However, the match was canceled, and reports stated that delays in travel had led to the rearrangement of the Monday Night action in Seattle.

The Original Bro feuding with different parties at the same time would significantly add to his babyface prestige.

Along with crushing The Miz's ego, he could continue to be a menace for The Bloodline and force Roman Reigns to deal with the situation himself. That way, he could gain a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

