Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (April 7, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight will be the first WWE SmackDown show after the Endeavor takeover. The reputation of the pro wrestling giant is at stake, given the recent controversies relating to Vince McMahon's alleged creative decisions for RAW. Will the blue brand action satisfy the audience? We will soon find out.

April 7, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The over 19000-seater arena is home to the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA and the Portland State University men's basketball team. It has held concerts, circuses, and art shows among physical sports.

The Moda Center has often hosted WWE's flagship shows. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, wrestling was absent from the arena for a long time. An episode of SmackDown was last held there in June 2019, which featured Elias, The Miz, and Sonya Deville. Big E and Xavier Woods teamed and won twice during the show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Portland, Oregon

Venue/Arena: Moda Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Wrestling fans interested in watching the show from the former Rose Garden stadium can book their tickets via the official website of WWE (redirected to Ticketmaster). Ticket prices start from $20 to over $100.

A couple of days ago, WrestleTix noted that 8,633 seats were sold for the event while a little less than 300 tickets were left. The upcoming WWE SmackDown sounds promising as it will feature stars such as Rhea Ripley, The Usos, and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Match card for the April 7, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown

The proceedings for the blue brand show will kick off with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressing the fans. In all likelihood, he might try to neutralize the fan displeasure originating from the failure of RAW after WrestleMania.

Wrestling fans didn't witness much action on Monday. To make up for that show, the company has announced multiple stellar bouts. The Bloodline storyline will pick up the pace, while a six-man tag team clash could lead to Sheamus and Gunther reinvigorating their feud.

Below is the full match card for the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown:-

Triple H addresses the WWE Universe

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

Promo segment by SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens' victory celebrations

Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn

Imperium (Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland)

LA Knight's booking has been severely criticized so far. Not only did he fail to be at WrestleMania, but also lost the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. It remains to be seen what's next for The Defiant One.

