Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (August 18, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will feature a couple of Hall of Famers, first-time-ever singles match, and much more. Fans should not miss out on tonight's blue show in Canada.

The August 18, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is the home of the NBA's Toronto Raptors and the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs. The arena has a capacity of around 19,000.

Multiple WWE events have been held at the famous arena. It was the home of the 2004 SummerSlam, 2006 Unforgiven, and 2019 SummerSlam. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was at Scotiabank was for the August 25, 2022, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Venue/Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. The lowest ticket listed on the site is $104 Canadian Dollars, while the most expensive cost is $1,073.25. As of this writing, WrestleTix shared that tonight's setup is 14,158. 13,892 tickets have already been distributed, and only 266 are available.

What could fans expect for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown?

For tonight's WWE SmackDown, Grayson Waller is again expected to share the ring with another wrestling legend. After an unfortunate encounter with John Cena and Edge, the Australian star is now set to meet Rey Mysterio.

The United States Champion will be tonight's guest for The Grayson Waller Effect. It would be interesting to see if the segment will end with both men facing each other in the following weeks.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will also be extra special for Edge. He will celebrate his 25th anniversary by performing in his hometown. He will do so in his first-ever one-on-one match with Sheamus.

Due to the sentiments heading into the episode, many speculate that it could be The Rated R Superstar's final match. The Hall of Famer added to this rumor by stating tonight will be his "last match" under his WWE contract. The SmackDown star also said he had already thought about his retirement, but not too much.

With multiple wrestling legends in attendance, tonight's episode is surely one that fans should look forward to. It remains to be seen what other surprises the promotion has in store.

