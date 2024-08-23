Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (August 23, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature several exciting matches and a couple of first-time title defenses.

The August 23, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will occur at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. It has a maximum capacity of up to 20,300 and is the home of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the NBA's Washington Wizards.

Several shows from RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, and more took place in tonight's arena. It was also the home of a few premium live events like the 2000 Backlash, 2005 SummerSlam, 2009 Survivor Series, and more. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in tonight's arena was on the November 16, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Washington, DC

Venue: Capital One Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who want to watch the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $30 to $436 while two tickets are $30 to $450.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown?

Tonight's WWE SmackDown currently has three matches advertised. Two will be for a championship while the other will come from the women's division. A confrontation with the brand's top champion could also take place.

Naomi was defeated by Blair Davenport last week on the Friday show, but the differences between both women may not be settled yet. Tonight, the former will team up with a couple of friends, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Meanwhile, Blair will team with current Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

LA Knight will be one of the champions who will defend his titles tonight for the first time. For weeks, The Megastar has been having a back-and-forth with Santos Escobar. On the upcoming WWE SmackDown, Knight will defend the United States Title against the Legado Del Fantasma member.

The Bloodline has been busy on Friday Night SmackDown. Since SummerSlam, they have been dealing with the wrath of a returning Roman Reigns, but the group managed to seemingly write off The Original Tribal Chief last week after an attack. Tonight, the group will defend the Tag Team Championship for the first time against The Street Profits.

Cody Rhodes has also issued a warning to Grayson Waller after the latter posted on social media that the Undisputed Champion was the 'bad guy' in the story. It would be interesting to see what both men have in store.

