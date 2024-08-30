Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (August 30, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will surely be an episode fans should not miss out on as it will mark the final stop before the long-awaited Bash in Berlin event this weekend.

The August 30, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. It has a maximum capacity of up to 17,000 and the upcoming show will mark the first time the Stamford-based promotion has held a televised show in the arena. Due to the different time zones, the episode won't air live and will be taped hours before its usual starting time of 8 P.M. ET.

World Wrestling Entertainment has held three house shows at the Uber Arena (FKA O2 World and Mercedes-Benz Arena) during the 2010, 2012, and 2014 WrestleMania Revenge Tour. It will also be the location of the upcoming Bash in Berlin PLE.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Berlin, Germany

Venue: Uber Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

What to expect for the final WWE SmackDown before Bash in Berlin?

As of this writing, four matches are scheduled for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode. Two are singles matches while the remaining two are for a championship.

A couple of stars feuding heavily on the Friday show recently are Andrade and Carmelo Hayes, who have already delivered several exciting matches in their every clash. Both stars already have a win against each other, and tonight's show will see which one of them will get the upper hand against the other.

Last week on the Friday show, Santos Escobar failed to defeat LA Knight for the United States Championship. Following the loss, Baron Corbin mocked Santos backstage, which led to Escobar challenging the former United States Championship in a singles match tonight.

Speaking of LA Knight, The Megastar will also be in action tonight on WWE SmackDown. After defeating Santos last week, he issued an open challenge for the United States Championship. it would be interesting to see who will step up to the challenge.

Another champion who will be putting their championship on the line tonight is Nia Jax. The Women's Champion has been dealing a lot with Michin in the past few weeks, and both women could finally settle their score in a Street Fight. It would be interesting to see if the title will remain in the same hands or if a new champion will be crowned.

