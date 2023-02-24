Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (February 24, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

The upcoming February 24, 2023, WWE SmackDown is set for some exciting confrontations and matchups. A major star from Monday Night RAW will appear and an interesting segment will also be returning for tonight.

WWE SmackDown is being held at the Ford Center arena in Evansville, Indiana tonight. The arena has previously hosted multiple RAW and SmackDown shows. The last time the Stamford-based promotion held a show in the arena was for the May 26, 2022, episode of Main Event. The arena has a maximum capacity of 11,000 and is home to the Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team and the Evansville Purple Aces men's basketball.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Evansville, Indiana

Venue/Arena: Ford Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Tickets for WWE SmackDown: Ticket Master

Based on the latest tweet from WrestleTix regarding tonight's upcoming Blue brand episode, the arena's capacity is at 6,976 and 6,030 tickets have already been sold. There are only 946 tickets available, but this number has surely decreased as the event grows nearer.

Which superstars are scheduled for tonight's episode of SmackDown?

One of the matches advertised for the upcoming episode of the Blue brand is between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross. The two stars have been feuding ever since December of last year, and it looks like the animosity between the two still hasn't lessened.

For some tag team action, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss will join forces to take on Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. All three men have a history with each other.

Strowman and Ricochet defeated Vinci and Kaiser to face The Usos for the brand's Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Moss was unable to defeat The Ring General for the Intercontinental title.

Fans will also get to witness the return of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segment. It remains to be seen if the segment will remain the same or if a new format will take place.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will finally get to meet Rhea Ripley. The winner of this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and The Queen still hasn't met ever since their match was announced. Still, the history between the two opponents is enough for their rivalry to heat up.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will feature more than just the fallout from the Elimination Chamber event, but also the build-up for the highly-awaited WrestleMania 39 show.

