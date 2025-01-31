Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (January 31, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will mark the final show before the long-awaited Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, fans should also expect a jam-packed card for the upcoming episode.

The January 31, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, the same area for the upcoming Rumble event. It is the home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers and the WNBA's Indiana Fever with a maximum capacity of up to 19,000.

Several WWE shows, including SmackDown, RAW, 205 Live, Main Event, and more, have taken place in tonight's arena. It was also the home of several PLEs, including the 2006 Great American Bash, 2008 SummerSlam, 2012 Survivor Series, and 2016 Clash of Champions. The last time the Stamford-based promotion had a show in tonight's arena was on the June 27, 2024, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $29 to $454, while two tickets cost $29 to $1,500.

What to expect for the final SmackDown before the 2025 Royal Rumble?

As of this writing, four matches are scheduled for the upcoming episode with one being for a championship.

The brand's tag team division continues to heat up tonight. Before DIY defends the Tag Team Championship against Motor City Machine Guns at the Royal Rumble, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will first team up with Pretty Deadly against Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin and Los Garza in an eight-man tag team match.

Liv Morgan and Naomi are two of the women who recently declared for the Women's Royal Rumble. Before being in action this weekend, they will face first each other tonight in a singles match.

Carmelo Hayes continues to target the top stars of both WWE SmackDown and RAW. On this week's Monday show, the former NXT Champion attacked Cody Rhodes after the episode went off-air. Tonight, he is going one-on-one against Jimmy Uso.

Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green will continue her feud against Michin tonight on WWE SmackDown. After initially facing in the December 2024 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, both women will face off again for the title tonight.

