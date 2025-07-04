Where is WWE SmackDown tonight (July 4, 2025)? Location, start time, match card, and more

The fallout from WWE Night of Champions grips WWE SmackDown tonight, airing 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Tonight also marks a significant step on the road to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event as well as WWE Evolution next weekend in Atlanta, GA.

It's tricky to preview tonight's show because it was taped earlier this week, following the Monday Night RAW broadcast, because of today being the Fourth of July. Nevertheless, we shall refrain from giving you any spoilers in this article while also sharing what you can expect and why you should be excited for tonight.

Where is WWE SmackDown tonight?

As aforementioned, tonight’s episode of the blue brand was actually taped this Monday following the RAW broadcast, which was live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

The arena has played host to several episodes of the weekly shows, as well as some notable premium live events, including Roadblock 2016, Extreme Rules 2018, and Payback 2023, and can accommodate over 18,000 people.

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Well, unless one owns a time machine, it won't be possible to get tickets for tonight's episode of SmackDown. Nevertheless, you can expect to witness a strong turnout in the arena. The attendance gates continue to soar as WWE continues to sell out arenas, and the demand for tickets remains higher than ever.

What time does WWE SmackDown start?

WWE SmackDown airs live at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, and 5 p.m. PT on the USA Network in the United States, and streams around the world on Netflix.

For international fans, that translates to 12 a.m. GMT, 1 a.m. BST (UK—early Saturday), and 5:30 a.m. IST (India—early Saturday). It is worth noting that tonight marks the show's return to being a two-hour program, over six months after it moved to a three-hour format.

WWE SmackDown — what to expect?

Some matches for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and WWE Evolution, both set to emanate from Atlanta next weekend, will be added on tonight's episode of the blue brand. A WWE Hall of Famer and a former WWE Champion will be returning to set these matches up.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and more are already advertised for tonight's show. As for the Undisputed WWE Champion, "you can't see" him tonight, because John Cena is next advertised to appear on the 18 July edition of the Friday night show.

Tonight will also play host to two solid tag-team matches, which is something to look forward to. You may check out spoilers from tonight's show here. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the full coverage of tonight's show.

