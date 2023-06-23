Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (June 23, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming WWE SmackDown episode will feature a massive title unification bout, exciting singles matches, and more. Fans should not miss out on tonight's installment of the blue show.

The June 23, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place on the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Multiple shows have been hosted in the arena since 1988. The last time the Stamford-based promotion held an event in the venue was on February 2019 for an episode of Main Event. The building is said to have a seating capacity of 13,500.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Venue/Arena: Cajundome

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans can purchase tickets for tonight's SmackDown show on Ticketmaster. Price ranges from $20 to $300. According to the latest report from WrestleTix, around 6,787 tickets have already been sold. Still, the available tickets may have lessened as the event grows nearer.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

The match fans are looking forward to tonight is a title unification bout. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are set to take on NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. It will be interesting to see if the former MMA fighters will come out on top or if the newcomers will win it all.

Another high-stakes match for tonight's WWE SmackDown is between Shotzi and Bayley. Last week, IYO SKY lost a match against Zelina Vega after Bayley accidentally distracted her fellow Damage CTRL member. While the duo was talking backstage, Shotzi interrupted them and challenged The Role Model.

The stipulation states that if Shotzi wins the match, she will get Bayley's spot for the Women's Money in the Bank match. Interestingly, the Japanese star accepted the challenge on behalf of the former RAW Women's Champion.

Finally, Cameron Grimes and Baron Corbin will have yet another one-on-one match. The former had his debut match on the blue brand against The Lone Wolf a few weeks ago. Grimes then defeated Corbin with ease in just a matter of seconds.

After Baron attacked him backstage, he returned to NXT and challenged Carmelo Hayes for the brand's championship at NXT Gold Rush. However, the former US Champ will have to focus on tonight's WWE SmackDown first.

Aside from the matches mentioned above, fans should expect more actions and segments, especially with the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event nearing.

Poll : 0 votes