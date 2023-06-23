Upcoming star sends cryptic three-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Since the 2023 WWE Draft, multiple upcoming stars from the developmental brand NXT have moved to the main roster on SmackDown or RAW.

These rookie stars have found themselves an opportunity to face the best in business on the main roster. One such upcoming wrestler is Cameron Grimes, who came face to face with the former United States Champion Baron Corbin.

The former North American Champion was dubbed a "natural fit" during the main roster call-up. Well, Grimes proved the same to various backstage people and higher-ups when he defeated Corbin in just 6 seconds during his WWE SmackDown debut.

The former King of the Ring's defeat came to reality when he mocked Grimes for being the last pick during this year's draft. But Corbin could not gulp the fact that the 29-year-old star emerged victorious in mere seconds.

On the blue brand last week, Baron Corbin vented his rage when he attacked Grimes out of nowhere. The rookie superstar, after the assault, hinted that tomorrow on SmackDown, he would put the former US Champion in place.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of SmackDown, the 29-year-old star sent a three-word cryptic message potentially to the former King of the Ring.

"BUSINESS IS BUSINESS," he wrote.

Check out Grimes' tweet below:

Cameron Grimes @CGrimesWWE BUSINESS IS BUSINESS BUSINESS IS BUSINESS

Jim Cornette commented on Cameron Grimes being attacked by Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown

After the May 12 episode of SmackDown, Cameron Grimes defeated Ashante Adonis of Hit Row in a singles match. However, after the bout, Corbin ambushed from behind.

The WWE veteran revealed his opinion on Cameron Grimes' booking in the business thus far. He also gave his thoughts about what unfolded between Grimes and Corbin on SmackDown on the newest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience.

"It was Ashante against Cameron Grimes, and Cameron won again with the cave-in 1-2-3. And then Baron von Corbin laid him out with one shot from behind, it was almost a good segment because it got Cameron over, it just a good win for him over this other stooge. But they couldn't let him get out of there without the most non-over former main event guy in the history of wrestling laying him out," Cornette said.

Check out the video below:

As of now, the 29-year-old WWE star has promised to get back his revenge on Corbin on the blue brand tomorrow. But the three-word message is barely understandable, and only time will tell what Grimes meant with the message.

